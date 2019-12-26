Police investigating death of jail inmate in Adams County

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – An inmate in the Adams County Detention Center had died, according to the Indiana State Police.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25th, around 1:50 p.m., confinement officers at the Adams County Detention Center called emergency crews to the facility for an unresponsive inmate.

First responders and paramedics arrived at the scene to find Adams County Sheriff Deputies and Confinement Officers administering CPR on the inmate. They were unable to resuscitate the inmate, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what lead to the inmate’s death.

Indiana State Police and the Adams County Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation into the incident. Authorities say they will release the name of the inmate at a later time.