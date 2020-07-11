Police investigating death at a Fort Wayne hotel

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the death of a woman at a Fort Wayne hotel.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of East Dupont Road, at the Hampton Inn. They were called to assist paramedics around 2:20 a.m.

Police say medics were at the hotel providing treatment to an unresponsive woman. Medics later pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to assist in the death investigation.

The woman’s identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s office at a later time.

The incident remains under investigation.