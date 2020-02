Fort Wayne Police responded to an armed robbery Friday evening on S Anthony Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery at a southeast Dollar General Friday night.

They were called to the 3900 block of South Anthony Boulevard just after 7 p.m. on reports of the robbery.

No suspect information has been released.

WANE 15 has reached out to police for more information but have not heard back.