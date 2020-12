FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of an armed robbery on the city’s southeast side Friday night.

They were called to the 4300 block of S Anthony Boulevard, just south of the intersection at McKinnie Avenue, around 7:30 p.m.

Suspect information and the amount of any money taken is unclear at this time.

A WANE 15 crew is at the scene working to learn more.