Police investigate an armed robbery at Powers on Harrison St, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were called to downtown restaurant early Wednesday evening on reports of an armed robbery.

It happened at Powers Hamburger Restaurant in the 1400 block of Harrison Street, at the intersection with Brackenridge Street, around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators said multiple people ordered food, then robbed the cashier and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

