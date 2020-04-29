Police investigating ‘ambush’ stabbing, shooting in subdivision

Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigates a reported stabbing and shooting inside the Aurora Coves subdivision on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The victim crashed into a garage after being stabbed multiple times.

SOUTHWEST ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and stabbed multiple times early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to 10928 Calera Passage around 1:36 a.m.

The victim told officers two people “ambushed” him as he pulled into the Aurora Coves subdivision off of Lower Huntington Road.

He said they shot and stabbed him multiple times before he sped off to get away. In the process of trying to drive to safety, the victim crashed into a home’s garage a few doors down.

The victim then went to several houses on that street and knocked to try and get help. Several people called 911, and police and medics responded quickly.

Medics took the man to a hospital in serious condition with multiple stab wounds from his waist up to his head.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had actually been shot, but doctors later confirmed that the man did suffer one gunshot wound. Investigators also discovered 9 mm shell casings and broken glass in the street where the attack happened.

Police briefly talked to the victim before medics took him away. He was able to provide the names of who he thought attacked him.

Sheriff’s department officers looked the names up in their system, and the address came back to a home in the same subdivision. They went to the home and used sirens and a loud speaker to try and get them to come out.

After an hour, a man and a juvenile finally came out peacefully and surrendered to police. No official arrests have been made, but detectives are questioning them to determine their involvement.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is also waiting for a warrant to search the home of the possible suspects. Police hope to find more evidence that will further help in the investigation.

The victim does not live in the Aurora Coves subdivision, and police said it wasn’t clear why he was there or what his connection was to the possible suspects, if any.

Despite the man’s injuries, he has since been released from the hospital after getting several stitches, according to a lieutenant at the scene.