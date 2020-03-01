Police investigating armed robbery at Chase ATM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police responded to an armed robbery at a bank ATM in the 300 block of E. Pettit Ave.

According to a press release, a technician was performing routine maintenance on a Chase Bank ATM when just after 9:30 pm, he was approached by a suspect armed with a handgun, demanding money. There were no customers at the ATM at the time and the technician was not injured in the robbery. Investigators are reviewing surveillance film from the bank and other nearby businesses.

A police K-9 was able to track northbound from the ATM to an empty parking spot within Southgate Plaza. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of the bank Saturday evening and saw an suspicious activity to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or the local FBI office 260-426-5331.