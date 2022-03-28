INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after someone vandalized the Indiana Statehouse over the weekend.

Capitol Police received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday about the vandalism. They found the suspects, chased them outside and caught them near the canal.

Police said there were four individuals who were released to their parents.

The vandalism included graffiti on a column as well as damage inside the House chamber. A FOX59 photographer captured images of a damaged monitor on the right wall of the House chamber.

Investigators don’t know how the suspects managed to get inside the building. They are looking at surveillance video.

The case remains under investigation.