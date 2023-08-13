HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington County officials are investigating the death of a man after they believe he had a medical emergency while in the Salamonie Reservoir on Sunday afternoon, according to the Huntington County Coroner’s Office.

Witnesses reported that 69-year-old Robert S. Smith launched his boat when it began to take on water. Boaters in the area started helping Smith and provided a life flotation device to him. He grabbed onto the device and exited the boat.

The coroner’s office says as Smith was being pulled to the rescuers’ boat, he went underwater, surfaced, and began to struggle. When he was pulled up onto the boat, he was unconscious and not breathing. He was given CPR and first responders arrived shortly after.

Smith was then provided care by the Parkview Huntington Hospital EMS. He was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office says Smith might have suffered a medical emergency. An autopsy is scheduled and will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office and Indiana Department of Natural Resource Law Enforcement Division are still investigating.