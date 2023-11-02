FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — According to the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD), on Thursday evening they were called to the 1300 block of Swinney Avenue due to reports of shots being fired.

While driving to the scene, FWPD received a separate call from a man who claimed that he and another person, who turned out to be a boy, had been shot and were driving to the hospital.

Officers drove to the hospital and found the man in life-threatening condition and the boy in stable condition.

During the investigation, one juvenile suspect was detained, and FWPD says that they have identified two other people of interest who are cooperating with the investigation.

FWPD and the Allen County Prosecutors Office are continuing to investigate.

WANE 15 will provide updates as we learn more.