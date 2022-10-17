FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported shooting that happened somewhere south of downtown Monday evening.

Police were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Broadway and Taylor Street.

A gas station clerk said someone walked into the gas station saying they had been shot.

The shooting did not happen at the gas station, and it is not yet known where the shooting took place.

The victim’s condition is not yet known.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.