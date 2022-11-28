FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side that left a man in life-threatening condition Monday evening, according to dispatchers and police.

Police had a scene set up near the intersection of Monroe and Boltz streets with multiple police vehicles occupying the area.

At approximately 6:24 p.m., police received reports of a shooting at the 2800 block of Monroe Street.

Police arrived and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and TRAA transported the victim to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Authorities at the scene identified a witness, and the witness is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.