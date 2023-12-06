FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s south side Wednesday night, according to dispatchers.

Officers were seen at Villa Capri Apartments, which is just southeast of Southtown Centre.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 a man died in the shooting, and police have not found any witnesses.

Police have not yet provided any information about any possible suspects or persons of interest, and police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the FWPD.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will continue to provide updates.