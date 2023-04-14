FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside of an apartment complex on Fort Wayne’s south side Friday evening, according to officers on the scene.

Police say it happened outside of the Villa Capri Apartments near Southtown Crossing around 6:30 p.m. A large area had been blocked off by crime scene tape.

Officers were also seen searching a nearby field.

Police search in a field by Villa Capri Apartments near Southtown Crossing.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

