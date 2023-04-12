FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting near McCormick Park in southeast Fort Wayne that sent four people to the hospital Wednesday evening.

Authorities had an area of McCormick Park near the intersection of Redwood and Raymond avenues blocked off with police tape, and numerous police vehicles were spotted at the scene.

Police responded to the shooting at approximately 6:43 p.m.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 that three men and one woman suffered injuries in the shooting, and officers found the woman at the scene.

The three male victims transported themselves to a hospital, according to police.

The shooting happened during a memorial for a lost family member that was taking place at the park.

Authorities did not have any updates on the conditions of the victims.