NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting near a bar in New Haven Thursday evening, according to the New Haven Police Department (NHPD).

Police were seen investigating in the 5400 block of New Haven Avenue by Spudz Bar & Grill.

Officers at the scene set up crime scene tape in an area just outside Spudz Bar & Grill, but authorities have not said if the shooting took place inside or outside the bar.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 that the NHPD would have more information on the shooting on Friday.