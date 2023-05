FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Fort Wayne Thursday night, dispatchers confirmed.

Police were spotted near the intersection of Winter and Colerick streets around 10:30 p.m. as authorities investigated the scene.

The FWPD has not yet provided the conditions of anyone involved in the shooting.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.