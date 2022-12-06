FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in downtown Fort Wayne that left a man in critical condition.

Two men were in a car in the parking lot of Taco Bell on West Jefferson Boulevard when a man approached them. As the man approached the car, he was shot, according to police.

That man then walked to the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and West Jefferson Boulevard where he collapsed, police said. Medics transported him to a hospital where he was listed as being in life-threatening condition.

The two people in the car are cooperating and being questioned by police, according to Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeremy Webb. It’s too early to say whether the three know each other and whether the men in the car felt threatened in some way, said Sgt. Webb.

Sgt. Webb also said he does not believe this shooting is related to any other recent shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.