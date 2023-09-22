FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department advised residents to avoid the area of Lima and Production roads Friday afternoon as police investigate a shooting in the area.

Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that police are investigating a shooting.

The Fort Wayne Police Department issued a mobile push notification just before 5:45 p.m. telling residents to avoid the area.

The scene is just north of Coliseum Boulevard and just northwest of Glenbrook Square.

Conditions are unknown at this time.

WANE 15 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more.