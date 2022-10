FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are currently investigating a Fort Wayne crash that left a vehicle on its side.

A car was seen on its side nearly in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Getz roads.

Multiple officers, a firefighter and an ambulance were at the scene.

It is unclear if the vehicle was the only one involved in the incident.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.