Police investigate ‘problem unknown’ in Huntertown subdivision

Fort Wayne, IN (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after they say someone was stabbed early Friday.

Police and medics were called to the 15000 block of Delphinium Place, near Lima and West Gump Roads, around 4:50 a.m. on a report of a problem unknown. They arrived to find a person had been stabbed.

A police detective confirmed to WANE 15 that the victim was taken to a hospital. Another police official said he didn’t know the victim’s condition, but that he underwent surgery for his injuries. A firefighter on the scene said the individual had a deep stab wound on his arm.

During the course of their investigation, additional officers were called to the area. By 6:30 a.m. law enforcement had their guns drawn and could be seen negotiating with a person inside. That individual exited the house and was briefly detained. Their involvement in the investigation remains unclear.

No information about a possible suspect, or what lead up to the stabbing, has been released. The incident remains under investigation.

