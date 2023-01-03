FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that also left another person in life-threatening condition southeast of downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday evening.

Numerous police vehicles were present near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Simons Street as authorities investigated the area with flashlights.

Authorities also had the intersection sectioned off with crime scene tape.

A public information officer (PIO) at the scene said police arrived at the scene to reports of gunshots around 7:00 p.m. and found a woman dead at the scene.

The PIO also said authorities located a man at the scene who was later taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Several houses and businesses near the scene were also damaged from the gunfire, according to the PIO.

Police have not yet provided details on any possible suspects, but they are currently speaking with several witnesses.

Portions of South Anthony Boulevard near Simons Street are currently closed while the scene is being processed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 and use the free “P3 Tips” app.