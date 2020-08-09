Police investigate fatal shooting at the Rodeway Inn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating the death of woman at a hotel. Police responded to the Rodeway Inn around 4:10 a.m.

Police were called out to 2920 Goshen Road initially for an unknown problem. A caller informed police dispatch that a woman was bleeding and lying on the ground outside of a room on the second floor.

Additional callers reported the woman had been shot.

Police said they arrived and found the woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Detectives are going door-to-door at the hotel speaking with guests and reviewing surveillance video. Several witnesses are being interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

The Allen County Coroner will release the woman’s identity and cause of death at a later time.