FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened on Fort Wayne’s East side, directly West of Memorial Park. Information is currently limited, but emergency dispatch confirmed police were investigating in the 1,100 block of Glasgow Avenue as of about 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting; it is also unclear whether or not there are any injuries.

Map of the area surrounding Memorial Park.

This is a developing story; it will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.