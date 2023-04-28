FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after they found a woman dead Friday morning in a southeast side crash.

Police responded around 9:20 a.m. to reports of a crash in the 6100 block of Decatur Road, near the intersection with Paulding Road. Police determined a car had crashed into a trailer on private property, and said it likely happened shortly after 12 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

This crash is still being investigated by FWPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the coroner’s office.