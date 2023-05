Authorities investigate a crash near the roundabout at Bass and Thomas roads.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities are investigating the scene of a crash west of downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday night, according to dispatchers.

Numerous police vehicles were seen near the roundabout at Bass and Thomas Roads.

Authorities investigate a crash near the roundabout at Bass and Thomas roads.

Authorities have not said if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.