FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday night along West Jefferson Boulevard.

An ambulance, firetruck and police officers were all present as they investigated the scene.

A WANE 15 crew member noted the first responder vehicles had the eastbound lanes of Jefferson Boulevard blocked off while they were at the scene of the crash, which was southwest of Covington and Getz roads.

The crash left the back half of one of the vehicles completely destroyed, but police said there were not any serious injuries.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.