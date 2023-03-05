FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man died in a crash northeast of downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon.

According to Fort Wayne Police, an elderly man crashed into a pole and a tree near the intersection of N. Anthony Boulevard and Tilden Avenue near Lakeside Park after driving off the road.

The man was pronounced dead at an area hospital after he was rushed there in life-threatening condition.

Numerous police vehicles were seen in the area while detectives investigated the scene.

A maroon car could be seen sitting in a yard where the crash took place.