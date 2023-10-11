ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a crash involving an overturned semitruck at a ramp on the southern I-69 and I-469 interchange Wednesday evening.

Crews were seen along the ramp to get onto southbound I-69 investigating a semitruck that had rolled over onto the grass.

(Photo provided by INDOT)

Details are limited, but police at the scene told WANE 15 the driver did not suffer serious injuries.

Traffic on the ramp is being slowed while crews investigate the scene, and it is not known when traffic will return to normal.