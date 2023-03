FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are at the scene of a crash on Fort Wayne’s north side Friday night.

Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Coldwater and Washington Center roads, and multiple police vehicles were at the scene along with multiple tow trucks.

Police have not said how many people were involved in the crash, nor have they said if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.

WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.