GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Grant County are investigating what led to a crash Monday that killed a mother of two children who were also trapped in the car.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the West 4000 block of County Road 300 South on reports the driver was unresponsive and two small children were possibly trapped in the vehicle, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses and first responders attempted life-saving measures for the driver, but 41-year-old Maria Evans of Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her two children were taken to a local hospital but later transferred to another hospital for further treatment. Police said they believe the children had non-life-threatening injuries.

The fatality accident team in Grant County is investigating what caused the crash. Anyone with information on the crash can call the team at (765) 662-9836 and ask for Sgt. J. Rice or Deputy M. O’Banion.