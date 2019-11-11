Police inundated with crashes during season’s first snowfall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The first snowfall of winter is leading to a high volume of crashes according to multiple local law enforcement agencies.

Fort Wayne dispatchers told WANE 15 that local officers were only responding to crashes with injuries or those needing a tow due to the total volume of crash reports Monday evening.

“We are experiencing an extremely high amount of calls for accidents,” Fort Wayne Police PIO Sofia Rosales-Scatena said. “When we get to this level, we [are] at a point where we can’t catch up.”

In general, police only stop responding to property damage crashes when they are inundated with more severe events, such as personal injury crashes. Fort Wayne Police did not have the specific number of crashes they had responded to as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday through Monday night with an expected snow accumulation in Fort Wayne of three to five inches. Surrounding areas saw up to a six-inch snow forecast.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said their second-shift deputies were handling a large volume of slide-offs.

The Jay County Sheriff’s Office also issued an alert asking motorists to “please use caution when driving this evening” as roads were becoming slick and hazardous.