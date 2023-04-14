GRANT COUNTY — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) released the name of the victim who died in a crash in Grant County on Jan. 18.

Authorities identified the victim as Brenda Howell of Anderson, Indiana, who died in a crash in the area of 52nd street and S. Western Avenue in Marion.

The GCSO also said the Indiana State Department of Toxicology conducted blood tests on the suspect driver, Ashley Rose.

The toxicology investigations reportedly revealed that Rose had illegal substances in her system during the crash, according to the GCSO.

A preliminary investigation in January showed a vehicle driven by Rose had been travelling southbound in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle traveling northbound, according to the GCSO.

The case will be forwarded to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review and charges requested in the incident.