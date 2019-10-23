Police: Horses, calves, dogs seized from LaGrange Co. property with history of abuse allegations

FILE – A horse walks on the LaGrange County property of Larry Myers in May 2018.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Animal welfare officials seized horses, calves, dogs and a goat from a LaGrange County property with a history of animal abuse concerns.

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies and the State Board of Animal Health served a search warrant at the property of Larry Myers, Sr. At the property, several animals were found to be in need of medical care, and officials found animal carcasses that had been improperly disposed of, according to a sheriff’s office report.

The State Board of Health seized 3 horse, 2 calves and a goat, for various reasons including inadequate medical care, neglect and no proof of immunizations, the sheriff’s office said. There were also 11 dogs seized due to the lack of proper shelter, proof of immunizations, and physical wellbeing.

Myers was cited for an ordinance violation for possessing too many animals without a kennel license and False and Fictitious Plate on his vehicle. No arrests were made.

In May 2018, sheriff’s deputies and an Indiana State veterinarian went to Myers’ property on a complaint of possible animal neglect. Myers had faced accusations that animals were being starved and neglected.

A similar investigation was conducted on a different group of horses in September 2017.

Myers has told WANE 15 previously that he buys horses and cattle in poor condition in an effort to rehabilitate them. He said he was frustrated by the “false reports” of animal abuse and neglect.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that “additional charges may be sought” in relation to the most recent search warrant.

The case was being handled by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health and the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office.