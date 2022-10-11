HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — A Hicksville man was arrested after police said he hit another man in the head and back with a bat.

Hicksville Police were called around 7 p.m. Monday to the area of Beech and South Bryan streets in the village on a report of an assault “involving a male being struck in the head and back with a bat,” according to a report.

Officers arrived and found a man bleeding from the head “and several other injuries to his body,” the report said. The man was taken to a local hospital.

His condition was not known. He was not identified.

Police arrested 46-year-old Jason N. Oney on a felony charge of Felonious Assault. He was booked into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Officers recovered an aluminum bat they believe was used in the beating, the report said.

The report said the assault stemmed from “a neighborhood dispute” between the victim and Oney.