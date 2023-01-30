DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man is in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said 73-year-old Thomas Cook had been traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60 when his vehicle left the roadway, continued through a ditch, over a driveway and eventually crashed into a patch of trees.

Cook reportedly told authorities he had fallen asleep, which is what caused the accident, according to police.

Authorities transported Cook to a hospital for treatment after he suffered a head injury in the crash.