FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – By the time members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s SWAT unit made their way inside a north side apartment Wednesday, someone had already tried to ditch the drugs.

Broken glass, trash and cosmetic brushes littered the bathroom floor. The top of the toilet tank had been pulled off – where officers found a stolen handgun – and the bowl itself had powdery white chunks floating inside which later tested positive for fentanyl.

Still, officers found nearly 200 grams of fentanyl strewn about the apartment – including inside a Disney themed toy container they believe belonged to a woman’s 5-year-old daughter and later on the woman herself as she tried to smuggle some into Allen County Jail.

Brittany Sierra

That’s according to Allen Superior Court documents detailing the raid on the apartment and the arrest of 31-yar-old Brittany Shae Sierra, who is now facing preliminary charges ranging from dealing in a narcotic drug to neglect of a dependent.

The police’s Emergency Services Team – the name for the department’s SWAT unit – attempted to serve a warrant at the apartment just before 1:30 p.m. and used a robot with a camera to make sure the apartment was safe to enter.

A 5-year-old girl and another person first came out of the apartment, but Sierra is accused of refusing to come out after locking herself into the master bedroom attached to a bathroom, court documents said.

She surrendered, though, after about 90 seconds or so, police wrote in court documents.

Once inside, officers found various amounts of baggies and scales and other materials typically used in drug dealing as well as fentanyl.

Fentanyl retrieved from the toilet in the bathroom off the master bedroom totaled 12.5 grams. Powder on the floor around the bowl came to 5.2 grams. There were small amounts of the drug they found in purses along with bottles of leg cramp pills, which investigators said are used to cut pure narcotics to dilute the potency.

Officers even found 1.2 grams of fentanyl in a “Disney Encanto Bracelet Activity Surprise” box, according to court documents.

In a black box stuffed in a closet, they found 166.8 grams of fentanyl in a vacuum-sealed bag, court documents said.

Investigators noted in court documents the surfaces of the apartment contained fentanyl residue that could’ve harmed Sierra’s 5-year-old daughter and that the fentanyl throughout the apartment was within reach of the child.

As officers booked Sierra into jail, a body-scanner detected a foreign object inside her, according to court documents.

Officers were able to retrieve plastic gloves and a baggie from Sierra that contained a total of 14.7 more grams of fentanyl, according to court documents.

Sierra is being held in jail on $70,000 bond on preliminary charges of dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug and neglect of a dependent.

The arrest could jeopardize a suspended two-year prison sentence she received as part of a drug possession charge stemming from a case in 2021.

In that case, she was initially charged with dealing cocaine, two counts of child neglect and obstruction of justice before accepting a plea deal where she admitted to possession, according to court documents.