Police find meth, guns in home; 5 arrested

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Kosciusko County arrested five people after they reportedly found meth and guns inside a Hoffman Lake home Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers on a “covert surveillance operation” spotted a suspicious vehicle at a home at 7877 W. Lovetts Lane in the Hoffman Lake area. Police approached the home and spotted Robert Boatwright, who was known to have several active arrest warrants, ran into the home, according to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report.
At that point, multiple officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter. A Warsaw Police K9 was also called in, police said.
Boatwright was found hiding in a cabinet in the basement, the sheriff’s office said.
A search of the home turned up narcotic scales, two handguns and methamphetamine, police said.
Arrested during the investigation were:
- Boatwright, 28, of Claypool on charges of Manufacturing/Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Parole Violation, and two counts of Failure to Appear.
- Seth Patrick Wright, 29, of Bourbon on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, False Informing, Visiting a Common Nuisance, and a Foreign Warrant
- Lacey Rae Trowbridge, 27, of Bourbon on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Visiting a Common Nuisance
- Nicholas Andrew Irvine, 26, of Tippecanoe on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Visiting a Common Nuisance
- Tabitha Jo Angel Baldridge, 22, of Claypool on charges of Visiting a Common Nuisance