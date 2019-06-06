Police find meth, guns in home; 5 arrested

Pictured from top left are Lacey Rae Trowbridge and Tabitha Jo Angel Baldridge. Pictured from bottom left are Nicholas Andrew Irvine, Seth Patrick Wright and Robert Tyler Boatwright. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Nicholas Andrew Irvine

Lacey Rae Trowbridge

Seth Patrick Wright

Robert Tyler Boatwright

Tabitha Jo Angel Baldridge

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Kosciusko County arrested five people after they reportedly found meth and guns inside a Hoffman Lake home Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers on a “covert surveillance operation” spotted a suspicious vehicle at a home at 7877 W. Lovetts Lane in the Hoffman Lake area. Police approached the home and spotted Robert Boatwright, who was known to have several active arrest warrants, ran into the home, according to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report.

At that point, multiple officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter. A Warsaw Police K9 was also called in, police said.

Boatwright was found hiding in a cabinet in the basement, the sheriff’s office said.

A search of the home turned up narcotic scales, two handguns and methamphetamine, police said.

Arrested during the investigation were: