BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Police found the body of a missing 19-year-old in the Wabash River on Thursday, according to the Wells County Sheriff’s Office.

The search for Branden Beer began May 3, when his vehicle was found in the river but he was not inside.

Eight days later, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources found a body that the sheriff’s office believes is Beer.

His body was taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center for an autopsy, and his death is still under investigation, police said.