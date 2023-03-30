FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after police found a body by a trail on Fort Wayne’s east side.

Police responded to a scene near Daryl B. Cobin Memorial Park off Coliseum Boulevard, and an officer at the scene told WANE 15 that someone found a body on a trail roughly one mile from the park.

Authorities said there is no clear indication of what happened yet, but police are investigating and plan to send a release regarding the incident.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.