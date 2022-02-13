GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three were arrested Saturday night after a pursuit that ended with police finding drugs and a baby in the vehicle.

Around 11:05 in Oakland City, a trooper stopped the driver of a 2018 Dodge Journey near Oak Street and 3rd Avenue for driving left of center and failing to use a turn signal.

As the trooper approached, the SUV drove off and turned south onto SR 57, driving more than 90 mph. The driver finally stopped just two miles south of SR 168, and the trooper ordered everyone in the car to step out.

The driver was identified as Logan R. Wiscaver, 19, of Princeton. The front seat passenger was identified as William D. Smith, 26, of Princeton. A rear seat passenger was identified as Hayley Williams, 29, of Princeton.

A one-year-old boy was found in the back seat. Officers later discovered Smith and Williams were the child’s parents.

Officers searched the SUV and found a wooden box under the front seat with marijuana and a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine. When officers searched Wiscaver, they found a syringe, meth, marijuana, and multiple empty plastic baggies.

Wiscaver was arrested and charged with possession of meth, a syringe, marijuana, dealing meth, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, and resisting law enforcement. Smith and Williams were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent, and possession of meth and marijuana.

The three adults are currently being held on bond at the Gibson County Jail. Indiana Department of Child Services took custody of the child.