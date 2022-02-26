GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Wisconsin man was arrested Friday evening in southwestern Indiana after police discovered the unlicensed driver had a load of drugs and a stolen handgun in the truck.

Around 6:45 p.m., Trooper Hurley with Indiana State Police was patrolling US 41 north of Princeton when he stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche for driving 79 mph in the posted 60 mph zone.

Aurthur Thomas mugshot

The driver was Aurthur Thomas, 56, of Milwaukee, WI.

When the officer smelled marijuana inside the truck, troopers searched the truck and found numerous baggies containing a total weight of about 171 grams of marijuana, police said. They also found a pill bottle with suspected cocaine, a pill bottle with 24 Oxycontin pills, and a Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistol.

Further investigation revealed the pistol had been reported stolen from Wisconsin and Thomas was driving without ever receiving a valid driver’s license.

Thomas was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Thomas was charged with the possession of marijuana, a stolen handgun, cocaine, and a Schedule IV controlled substance. He was also charged with dealing marijuana and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license.