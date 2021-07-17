Police: Driver runs red light on State Road 3 in DeKalb County, slams into pickup

Photo of Buick LaCrosse involved in traffic crash on Saturday, July 17, 2021 provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Auburn was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of State Road 3 and State Road 205 in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Russell G. Powers, 43, was driving north on State Road 3 just before 5:30 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with State Road 205.

Powers’ Buick LaCrosse collided with a pickup truck turning left from eastbound 205. The impact caused the Buick to go into a ditch.

Emergency crews had to extricate Powers from his car. He was taken to a hospital for multiple injuries. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.