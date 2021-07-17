Police: Driver runs red light on State Road 3 in DeKalb County, slams into pickup

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Auburn was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of State Road 3 and State Road 205 in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Russell G. Powers, 43, was driving north on State Road 3 just before 5:30 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with State Road 205.
Powers’ Buick LaCrosse collided with a pickup truck turning left from eastbound 205. The impact caused the Buick to go into a ditch.
Emergency crews had to extricate Powers from his car. He was taken to a hospital for multiple injuries. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.