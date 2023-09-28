KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed one person and sent another person to the hospital Thursday morning.

At roughly 4:09 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 15 and County Road 900 North, which is north of Leesburg, Indiana.

Deputies investigate a fatal crash in Kosciusko County (Photo provided by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Cesar Mendoza Martinez reportedly failed to stop for a stop sign while heading east on County Road 900 North and crashed into another vehicle heading north on State Road 15.

The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office pronounced the other driver, 33-year-old Nathaniel Foster, dead at the scene.

Martinez suffered chest injuries, and one of his passengers suffered a facial injury.

Medical personnel transported a second passenger to the hospital due to arm pain.