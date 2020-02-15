Police: Downtown Subway employee held at gunpoint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a downtown restaurant Saturday afternoon.
At around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the Subway on 1111 S. Clinton Street.
An employee reported being held at gunpoint by a man, officers on scene told WANE 15.
Police they did a search of the area, but did not locate the robber. They did not provide a suspect description.
Officers on scene could not say what the man got away with.
The restaurant remained open as police investigated.
*This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
