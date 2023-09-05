FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in custody after police were called to a domestic situation in the Holly Ridge Subdivision near the intersection of Carrol and Lima roads Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Police.

WANE 15 viewer Michael Baumert submitted a photo of police response to a domestic situation in Holly Ridge on Tuesday.

Officers with the Fort Wayne and Allen County police departments also responded to the scene, with state police leading the investigation.

Few details have been released, but a man inside a home surrendered to police and was arrested.

Charges are forthcoming, according to a state police spokesman.