FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and dispatchers confirmed a person was stabbed near the Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1 at 419 E. Main St. Thursday evening.

First responders had the perimeter of the fire station zoned off with police tape as they investigated the scene.

Dispatchers confirmed the victim’s condition was a C- as of 6:53 p.m.

It is not known whether the victim is a civilian or a firefighter.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.