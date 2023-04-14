DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two vehicles suffered heavy damage on Friday following a crash on State Road 8 in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said 55-year-old Thomas Travis had been traveling westbound in the 5800 block of State Road 8 east of Auburn when he stopped in the road for another vehicle driven by someone who had just changed a flat tire on his vehicle.

While stopped in the road, Travis’ vehicle was rear-ended by 82-year-old Richard Warble, who was also traveling westbound on State Road 8, according to police.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Warble complained of neck pain and had an abrasion on his forehead, and medical personnel took Warble to a hospital for his injuries.

(Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

(Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

Nobody else suffered injuries in the crash, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said damage to Warble’s truck resulted in a “total loss” of the vehicle, and Travis’ vehicles suffered an estimated $10,000 in damages in the crash.