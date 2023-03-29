STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) warned residents on Wednesday afternoon to avoid an intersection in rural Steuben County following a crash.

The SCSO announced on its Facebook page that a crash happened at the intersection of state Route 327 and County Road W. 250 S. just northeast of Big Turkey Lake.

As a result, police said the intersection will be closed in all four directions for hours as authorities investigate the scene.

Police have not yet provided conditions for anyone involved in the crash.

WANE 15 will provide updates on the crash as we learn more.