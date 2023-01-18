GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left one person dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

The GCSO said authorities were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 9:32 a.m. on reports of a crash and arrived to find two vehicles in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue.

A preliminary investigation showed a vehicle driven by Ashley Rose had been travelling southbound in the northbound land of South Western Avenue, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle traveling northbound, according to the GCSO.

Authorities transported Rose to a hospital in “stable” condition, but the GCSO said the driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GCSO said the identify of the victim will not be released pending notification of next of kin, and the crash is still under investigation.